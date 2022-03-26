CARTHAGE, Mo. — So nice Carthage's baseball team did it twice.
The Tigers defeated Marshfield 11-6 in a morning contest before downing Ava 6-1 in a matinee matchup on Saturday at the historic Carl Lewton Stadium.
Carthage improved to 2-3 on the young season.
Game one saw the Tigers offense rolling from the onset. Carthage plated across six runs in the opening frame before sprinkling in five more the rest of the way for the win.
Braxdon Tate drove in five runs to lead the way, while Sylas Browning and Parker Copeland collected two hits and two RBI each.
Parker Copeland got the starting nod and worked five innings while allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits. He struck out three batters.
Kanen Vogt fanned three batters in the final two innings. He gave up two unearned runs on a single hit.
And game two was the Bradyn Tate show.
Just a sophomore, Tate went the distance on an efficient 92 pitches as the Tigers rolled to the victory over Ava.
Tate racked up 10 strikeouts and allowed one run on five hits. He filled up the zone with 61 strikes.
Carthage was aided by a big third inning as Logan Carmickle produced a three-run triple to right field to give the hosts a 3-1 lead. Vogt followed with an run-scoring single to center to widen the margin to four.
Then in the fourth, Landon Parker scored on a fielding error and Braxdon Tate accounted for the final scoring margin, coming across on a steal of home.
Carthage plays at Helias Catholic at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
