The Carthage football team is seeking a sixth consecutive district crown tonight in a matchup with Nixa at David Haffner Stadium in Carthage.
The Class 5 District 6 championship game kicks off at 7.
“I think the kids are pretty excited and it’s been a good week of practice,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “The energy level has been high and they seem ready for this opportunity. Hopefully we come out ready to play.”
Carthage (8-2) is matched up with a familiar opponent in Nixa — a program it’s faced 13 times since 2010. The Tigers have won their last seven meetings against the Eagles, including a 35-0 road triumph in Week 1 of the regular season.
What Carthage can draw from its early season matchup with Nixa?
“Probably nothing,” Guidie said. “I think both teams are completely different. They certainly are. They’re playing really, really well. Their defense is about as good as anybody we’ve played here lately. They just look to be very aggressive over there with how fast they are and how they react. And they know us. We’ve played these guys a lot in the past several years. It’s like going up against our scout team in practice.”
The Eagles sport a 5-5 record after starting the season 1-3.
Nixa used a 27-6 second-half run to claim a convincing 40-12 district semifinal win last week over Ozark, a team that defeated the Eagles 21-6 in Week 4 of the regular season. Freshman running back Ramone Green accounted for 118 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Reid Potts amassed 156 yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-13 passing.
“They’re obviously doing some really nice things on offense, too,” Guidie said. “They have a quarterback who’s really good and can extend plays. … They’re a whole different unit than they were in Week 1.”
Carthage, coming off a 48-10 win over Branson, is averaging 38.2 points and 444.3 yards of offense this season. Quarterback Patrick Carlton has thrown for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 1,110 yards and 19 touchdowns. Running back Tyler Mueller has led the ground attack with 1,258 yards and 19 touchdowns.
“Offensively, I think we have to be really good up front this week,” Guidie said. “Like I said, Nixa’s defense is really good and really fast. So our offensive line is going to have to play one of its best games, for sure. Turnovers are also a concern at this time of year when it’s a little bit colder and the ball is a little bit slicker.”
Carthage has turned the ball over just seven times in 10 games.
The Tigers’ defensive unit is limiting opponents to 18.7 points and 276.6 yards per game. Linebacker Kale Schrader leads the team with 106 tackles, including 57 solo.
“I think we need to be able to pressure their quarterback a little bit,” Guidie said of his team’s defense. “We have to make him uncomfortable back there and hurry him at times. If we do that, it’ll be a big key to our success.”
A win tonight would advance Carthage to the state quarterfinals next week to play either Waynesville or Glendale on the road. Nixa would play at home against Waynesville or on the road against Glendale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.