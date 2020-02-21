COLUMBIA, Mo. — In pursuit of a second consecutive Class 4 state title, it didn’t take long for Kale Schrader to register his first win in this year’s MSHSAA state tournament.
Thirty-seven seconds, to be exact.
Schrader, with a first-period fall over Jackson’s David Ekstam in the first round of the 220-pound weight class, was one of three Carthage wrestlers to punch their tickets to the quarterfinals of the state tournament on Thursday at Mizzou Arena.
Schrader will be joined by teammates Davion King (138) and Kelten Campbell (170) in the quarterfinal round once Class 4 and Class 3 action resumes today at 1:15 p.m.
“We talked all week about going in and keeping all of my matches at a minimum time as possible,” said Schrader, who claimed his first state championship last season as a junior. “That’s exactly what I did tonight. You have to keep your legs underneath you throughout this tournament so you’re still feeling good by Saturday. … I know what I want to be wrestling for once Saturday comes. A second state title would be another testament to how hard I’ve worked.”
The Tigers, who positioned themselves in sixth place in the team standings with 22 ½ points, also had five wrestlers — Carlos Reyes (113), Tanner Russow (120), Selvin Estrada (126), Dagan Sappington (132) and Brener Ocana (285) — follow up first-round losses with wins in the first round of wrestlebacks to advance to Day 2.
Joplin state qualifier Brayden Thomas (182) went 0-2 on Thursday to end his sophomore season with an 11-13 record.
Liberty picked up 43 team points to lead the Class 4 field and was followed by Park Hill and Staley, who tied with 26 points apiece.
CLASS 3
Neohso’s Drayke Perry (220), a senior returning state runner-up, also made quick work of his first-round bout and pinned De Soto’s Hunter Lebel in 1:00.
“I’ve been here before and know what to expect,” Perry said. “There’s just not as much pressure when you know you’ve been training for the state championship each year. The more you’re in this arena, the more it helps. You know nerves shouldn’t be an issue as long as you’re prepared. You just have to go out and wrestle the way you know how to wrestle.”
Perry was one of eight Neosho wrestlers to advance to today’s quarterfinal round. The Wildcats amassed 28 points to position themselves in the team standings, while Lebanon and Kearney were first and second with 33 ½ and 31 points, respectively.
Two-time defending state champion Cayden Auch reserved his spot in the quarterfinals with a first-period fall over Fort Zumwalt East’s Evan Longer. Raymond Hembree (106), Landon Kivett (113), Kolton Sanders (132), Keaton Sanders (170), Jeremiah Larson (182) and Zane Persinger (285) were also victors for Neosho in the first round.
Carl Junction had four upper weights claim first-round wins in Jackson White (182), Jesse Cassatt (195), Keegan Bennett (220) and Micah Lieberman (285). Cole Stewart (152) and Isiac Shields (160) each bounced back from a first-round loss with wins in the wrestlebacks. The Bulldogs totaled 21 team points to position themselves in sixth in the Class 3 standings.
McDonald County had a pair of quarterfinalists in returning state champion Oscar Ortiz (132) and Jack Teague (152), while Webb City had one in Josh Copher (126).
