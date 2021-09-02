CARTHAGE, Mo. — Senior Adrian Garrido tallied three goals to lead Carthage (2-0) to a 7-1 triumph over College Heights Christian on Thursday at David Haffner Stadium.
After Clismer Lopez got the Tigers on the board, Garrido scored his first goal in the 16th minute to make the margin 2-0. Then one minute later, George Laytham found the back of the net to increase Carthage's lead to 3-0.
Garrido closed out the first half with a goal in the 31st minute to push the Tigers' lead to 4-0. He scored his final goal in the 48th minute of the second half as Carthage led the Cougars 6-1 at that point.
Maxton Sitton accounted for College Heights' (1-1) goal in the 40th minute.
Carthage plays at Joplin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday while College Heights hosts McDonald County at 4:30 Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.