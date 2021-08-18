The Carthage soccer team took a large step forward with its level of play last season.
After opening the season winning 17 of their first 18 games, the Tigers finished 18-5, which marked the highest total of wins for the program in nearly half a decade.
Carthage coach Jacob Osborne was pleased with the growth his team made last fall.
“It was a good group of kids and a fun season,” Osborne said. “We were all very appreciative, and the players were mindful throughout the season we were able to have it because it always felt like it was in question. They did a good job of not taking things for granted.”
But with a new year comes roster turnover and the Tigers will look to replace a trio of players that picked up Central Ozark Conference recognition. Angel Ordonez was a first-team selection while Marco Valdez and Jesus Alvarado received first-team recognition.
However, Carthage returns a deep nucleus, headlined by a talented midfield.
“We have a lot of experience coming back, a lot of depth and just some good, solid players,” Osborne said. “We do have some question marks in some areas that we will need to have kids step up, and some different roles that we will see how that goes once we get into games.”
The Tigers are headlined by senior Adrian Garrido, who was a first-team all-conference honoree last season. He is the team’s leading returning goal scorer.
“I expect him to be one of the better players in the area again this year,” Osborne said. “Adrian is a very smart player. He thinks about the game at a very high level. His skill level is higher than most kids that you will see.”
Carthage’s midfield also includes a pair of all-conference selections in junior George Laytham (first team) and senior Walter Mejia (honorable mention).
“Walter is going to have a strong season, I feel,” Osborne said. “George is another midfielder that will be a standout player for us. His brother, Silas, is a sophomore and this will be his first year full-time on varsity. He got into a couple of games last year, but very many. He was our (junior varsity) leading goal scorer last year. We hope that he can carry some of that over to the varsity level.”
The Tigers bring back junior Kleverzon Paz, who played a pivotal role on defense last year. Luis Mejia and Dani Morales return for their senior campaigns.
Osborne said two other players he’s looking forward to having back are Chris and Clismer Lopez, who sat out last fall.
“They are both good players,” Osborne said. “They have got good skills and good speed. I think they will play an important role for us.”
Carthage opens the season at the Joplin jamboree on Aug. 24 with Neosho and Monett. The Tigers’ home and regular-season opener is slated for Aug. 31 against Branson.
“I know that for the players the biggest goal they have been talking about since last season and all summer is that they really want to win districts this year,” Osborne said. “That has been their main focus. We definitely have the group that definitely can be in contention for it. It will just depend on how the season shapes out for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.