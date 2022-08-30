CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage softball team pulled away for a 14-6 victory over Seneca on Tuesday.
Carthage improved to 4-1 on the season, while Seneca falls to 0-1.
The Tigers big offensive game was highlighted by four runs in the fourth, seven in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Carthage featured four different players with multi-hit games. Ashlyn Brust went 3 for 4 with four runs scored and two RBI, while Drury commit Landry Cochran and Alexis Smith added a trio of hits with RBI apiece.
Ashlynn Jackson went 2 for 5 with two runs driven in. Shelby Hegwer added a pair of hits with one RBI.
Jackson allowed five runs (one earned) on three hits through four innings of work in the circle. She struck out four batters and walked three.
Addison Wallace finished it off in relief with three innings of one-run softball for the Tigers.
Abby Jamros paced Seneca's by going 2 for 4 with three RBI. In the circle, she surrendered 12 runs (six earned) on 13 hits in five innings.
Carthage and Seneca both play in the Joplin Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Invitational on Friday.
