NIXA, Mo. — Carthage's softball team suffered a 5-2 setback to Nixa Thursday afternoon on the road.
Nixa improved to 12-5, while Carthage slipped to 11-11.
The Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings. Nixa added a run in the fifth which proved to be insurmountable for the Tigers to overcome.
Maddy Meierer fanned 10 batters in a complete-game win for the Eagles. She surrendered two runs on four hits.
Lauren Loney and Harper-Jane Simpson paced Nixa's offense by going 2 for 3 with RBI apiece, respectively. Phoebe Gardner had a hit and drove in two, while Chloe Krans added a solo home run.
Ashlynn Jackson took the loss for Carthage. She allowed four runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Lexa Youngblood had two RBI off one hit to lead the Tiger offense. Ashlyn Brust singled twice and scored two runs.
Carthage plays Camdenton and Rogersville in Rogersville on Saturday.
