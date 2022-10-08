CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage softball team posted a 3-2 record as it finished play in its two-day tournament on Saturday.
Carthage, finishing the regular season with a 19-15 overall record, were 1-2 on Friday as it fell to Jefferson City 9-3 and Ozark 15-5. The Tigers defeated Booneville 10-2.
Saturday's action saw Carthage down Monett 17-2 and McDonald County 9-2. In their wins throughout the tourney, the Tigers offense proved to be prolific, collecting a combined 42 hits.
Carthage looks to ride that momentum into the postseason next week. The Tigers, who have the sixth-seed, take on third-seeded Kickapoo at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 5 District 5 quarterfinals.
