OZARK, Mo. — Carthage's softball team had a good weekend on the diamond.
Despite falling 9-1 to Eureka in Saturday's opener, the Tigers bounced back in the best way possible with a lopsided 15-1 triumph over Marquette to cap a 4-1 showing at the Ozark Fall Festival.
Carthage, improving to 9-8 overall, returns to Central Ozark Conference play with Webb City at home on Tuesday.
The Tigers offense exploded with a combined 26 runs on 34 hits over three games Friday in the Ozark Fall Festival. Carthage posted wins of 9-6 over Glendale, 12-5 over Lee's Summit West and 5-2 over Excelsior Springs.
In the circle, Addison Wallace earned the win against Glendale and Excelsior Springs. She struck out three batters over 3 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Falcons.
Wallace followed that up with a complete-game victory over Excelsior Springs in Friday's finale. She had five strikeouts and one walk while surrendering just two runs on nine hits.
Ashlynn Jackson added a complete-game win against Lee's Summit West. She surrendered two earned runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
Saturday's action saw Carthage shake off an eight-run setback to Eureka with a 14-run triumph against Marquette.
The Tigers totaled 12 hits in the contest. Ashlyn Brust went 3 for 4 with five RBI, while Alexis Smith went 2 for 3 with three driven in.
Brooklynn Dolon-Main added a trio of hits with an RBI. Jackson fired five innings of one-run softball while racking up three punchouts.
