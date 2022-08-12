You might be hard-pressed to find a hotter team than Carthage softball down the stretch last year.
The Tigers, who fell to eventual district champion Nixa in the semifinals, claimed 15 of their last 19 contests to finish 21-14 overall on the season last year.
Coach Stephanie Ray attributed Carthage’s last-season surge to playing stiff competition.
“The last two years we have played a very strong schedule to prepare us for not only our tough conference, but our district tournament as well,” Ray said. “I believe they are both some of the toughest in the state. This year we have tried to do the same thing. We are playing in four tournaments, three of those being the first three weekends of the season. We have 34 games on our schedule leading into districts. It doesn't leave us a lot of time to practice once we get into the game portion of our season, but with a lot of new faces in the starting lineup, we feel game experience is what they need the most.
“There will definitely be a lot of games for our young team this season, but it will also be key in our growth and development not only individually but as a team.”
The Tigers will have to replace one of the top pitchers in the area from last season in all-Central Ozark Conference first teamer Jensyn Elder.
Ray looks to senior Ashlynn Jackson, sophomore Addie Wallace and freshman Lottie Youngblood to step up in the circle this fall.
“Jensyn has been our everyday starter the past two seasons,” Ray said. “Last year she had all 21 wins for our pitching staff with 311 strikeouts. She was definitely someone special. But we have three young ladies, who have stepped up this summer and all want that ball when in the circle. They are all true competitors and have been working on gaining velocity as well as spotting their best pitches.”
Despite graduating eight seniors (seven being starters), Carthage has some key returning pieces in senior Landry Cochran and junior Brooklynn Dolon-Main.
Cochran has long been a big piece of the Tigers' offense. The center fielder led the team with a .451 average two years ago out of the leadoff spot and was moved to the 3-hole as a junior midway through the season last year and drove in 20 runs.
Ray said Cochran will once again anchor Carthage’s offense in the middle of the lineup.
“Landry is one of the best leadoff hitters around, but we are looking to plug her back into the middle of the lineup this year with some younger girls ahead of her who have the ability to get on base and are fast,” Ray said.
Dolon-Main retains catching duties for the Tigers. She hit .250 last year after winning the job 10 games into the season.
Another play to watch is sophomore Ashlyn Burst. The infielder batted .386 with 13 RBI and 10 stolen bases as just a freshman last year.
“Ashlyn is a great contact hitter, who also has the ability to drive the ball,” Ray said. “She did a great job helping to drive in runs at the bottom and turn the lineup over to the top. She has great speed and we are hoping to turn her into our leadoff hitter this fall.”
Ray noted Alexis Smith, Jenna Calhoun, Shelby Hegwer, Aven Willis and Addison Bayless will also make an impact this fall.
Carthage opens the season in the 28th Annual Morrisville Tournament on Aug. 26-27.
“This group of young ladies have really been fun to watch this offseason and summer,” Ray said. “They have a lot of grit and a competitive drive that can't be taught. Sure we have a tough schedule ahead of us with seven new starters, but don't count us out. They have had that taste of winning the last few years and still have their sights set on that first district title for our softball program.”
