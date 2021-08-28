FENTON, Mo. — The Carthage softball team suffered a 5-0 setback to Oakville before bouncing back in the best way possible with a 14-2 victory over Cor Jesu Academy at the Rockwood Summit tournament on Friday.
In the Tigers emphatic win over Cor Jesu Academy, Carthage plated all of its runs in the first three frames.
Natalie Rodriguez, Mary Grace Richmond and Ashlyn Burst each rapped two hits. Richmond finished with a team-high three RBI while Rodriguez drove in two and Burst had one.
Presley Probert also collected a big two-run triple to ignite the Tigers' seven-run second inning.
Jensyn Elder, who earned the win, fanned six batters over three innings of two-run ball. Kate Potter finished it off with two strikeouts over the final two innings for Carthage.
In the first game of the Rockwood tourney, Oakville's Savannah Hesse tossed a three-hit shutout against the Tigers. She punched out four batters and walked only one.
Hesse also fueled Oakville's offense, finishing 2 for 3 with three runs driven in on the day. That included a two-run single as part of Oakville's five-run first inning.
Elder was saddled with the loss for Carthage. She surrendered five runs (four earned) on seven hits in six innings of work.
Brooklynn Dolon-Main accounted for two of the Tigers' three hits.
Carthage is back in action at the Rockwood Summit tourney on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.