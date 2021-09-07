CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carthage pounded out 14 hits in overwhelming host Carl Junction 10-0 Tuesday in a girls' softball Central Ozark Conference opener for both teams.
Carthage moved to 6-6 overall, while the Bulldogs moved to 0-11.
Jensyn Elder struck out 11 batters and walked one en route to tossing a two-hitter. Three different Tigers' logged multi-hit performances, including Mary Richmond and Presley Probert who collected three hits each.
Hannah Cole took the loss for the Bulldogs. Maddie Olds accounted for Carl Junction's two hits.
On Thursday, Carthage will travel to Nixa and Carl Junction will go to Republic for 4:30 p.m. games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.