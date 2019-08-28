The Carthage softball team may have graduated 66 percent of its starting lineup from last season, but that hasn’t lowered the expectations head coach Mike Godfrey and his players have set for themselves in 2019.
“Our goal is to compete for a district championship,” Godfrey said. “These girls have high goals, high aspirations.”
And justifiably so.
Despite parting ways with six graduated starters — three who are continuing their softball careers at the collegiate level in Maddi Adams and Karley Crowe (Neosho County Community College) and Kali Godfrey (Northeastern Oklahoma A&M) — from last year’s team that went 15-15 and made a run to the Class 4 District 11 semifinals, Carthage remains a seasoned group with seven returning letter winners.
“I’ve got a good feeling about this team,” Godfrey said. “We have a decent core coming back and good leadership. As far as our senior class, we have six girls who are going to be strong leaders. And they’ve already shown they’re going to work hard, be good examples and do things the right way. So I’m excited about that part of it.”
Among the team’s senior group is fourth-year starter Hallie Patrick, a catcher who was one of the team’s most consistent hitters in 2018 with a .341 batting average.
“Hallie’s leadership has been really solid,” Godfrey said. “She’s just a great young lady and we’re looking for her to be a big contributor for us.”
Second-year starter Karlee Kinder, a senior, is transitioning from second base to shortstop and will be joined in the infield by senior Jordan Miller and junior Katie Crowe. Sophomores Presley Probert and Natalie Rodriguez are expected to have roles in the Tigers’ infield.
And in the pitcher’s circle, Carthage returns senior Emily Calhoon, who missed the 2018 season with a knee injury after putting together a standout sophomore campaign.
“I think our pitching will probably be one of our biggest strengths,” Godfrey said. “Emily had a really good sophomore year before she missed her junior season with a torn ACL. She’s back and getting stronger every day, and I look for her to have a great senior year.”
Godfrey said sophomores Jensen Elder and Katie Potter will likely see time in the pitcher’s circle as well.
Headlining the cast of outfielders is senior Aubrey Willis, who Godfrey labeled as “one of the fastest players in the (Central Ozark Conference) and the area.” Willis will be accompanied in the outfield by senior Averi Heese and freshman Landry Cochran.
“One of the challenges we have is getting several players adjusted to new positions,” Godfrey said. “They’ll have to develop quickly. But they’ve done a great job in the preseason. So we think this will be a competitive group that will keep getting stronger throughout the year.”
Carthage opens the season on Friday at home against McDonald County.
Carthage Tigers
RETURNING STARTERS/LETTER WINNERS—Emily Calhoon, sr. pitcher; Averi Heese, sr. outfielder; Karlee Kinder, sr. infielder; Jordan Miller, sr. infielder; Hallie Patrick, sr. catcher; Aubrey Willis, sr. outfielder; Katie Crowe, jr. infielder.
TOP PROSPECTS—Presley Probert, so. infielder; Natalie Rodriguez, so. infielder; Jensen Elder, so. pitcher; Katie Potter, so. pitcher. Landry Cochran, fr. outfielder.
2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 30 — McDonald County
Sept. 3 — at Seneca
Sept. 6-7 — Joplin Tournament
Sept. 10 — at Carl Junction
Sept. 12 — at Nixa
Sept. 13-14 — Ozark Tournament
Sept. 17 — at Joplin
Sept. 19 — Republic
Sept. 24 — Neosho
Sept. 25 — at Kickapoo
Sept. 26 — at Willard
Sept. 30 — Nevada
Oct. 1 — at Branson
Oct. 3 — Ozark
Oct. 8 — Webb City
Oct. 11-12 — Carthage Tournament
Oct. 14 — at Lamar
