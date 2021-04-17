SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — RyLee Barker was 2-for-3 with two runs and three runs batted in as Carthage snapped a three-game losing skid with a 12-7 victory over Parkview in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday morning.
Barker's first run-scoring hit came in the top of the fourth when he broke a 2-2 tie with a single to right to score Max Templeman.
In the sixth, the junior drove in two off another single to give the Tigers a 12-3 advantage.
All nine of the Tigers' hitters collected at least one hit in the game. Kaden Kralicek, a Pittsburg State signee, produced a two-run single in the fourth.
Kanen Vogt was the winning pitcher for Carthage. He threw 4 1/3 innings of three-run ball while striking out eight.
For Parkview (2-15), Ethan Walker went 3-for-3 with three RBI.
ROGERSVILLE 5, CARTHAGE 1
In game two, Tanner Petersen stifled the Tigers' offense to lift the Wildcats (11-3) to the win.
Petersen, who struck out three batters, yielded three ground outs and 13 fly outs. He held Carthage to only three hits and only needed 66 pitches to go the distance.
Blythe Blakey and Hunter Lewis accounted for two of Rogersville's three runs, producing sacrifice flies. Parker Thiemann hit an RBI groundout.
Parker Copeland scored on a passed ball to account for the Tigers' tally. Kaden Arr took the hard-luck loss.
Carthage plays at Joplin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
