SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Carthage baseball team suffered two setbacks to open its season.
The Tigers (0-2) fell to Glendale 6-3 in game one and 10-2 to Kennett on Saturday afternoon at Glendale High School.
After Carthage grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Falcons tied things up when Andrew Clemings hit an RBI single. Glendale pulled away with two runs in the third inning.
Mason Utter went three innings for Carthage, surrendering four runs on five hits. He struck out five batters and issued one walk. Zach Geter and Parker Copeland threw two and one innings, respectively.
Will McCombs went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Glendale managed seven hits in the game with Zach Bentley going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
In game two, Kennett rallied to overcome a 2-1 hole with nine runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Riley Henfling allowed one run on two hits over three innings, striking out seven batters for Kennett.
Kaden Arr was the starter for Carthage. He lasted four innings, scattering one hit and one run while striking out four. Rylee Barker, Max Templeman, Kaden Kralicek and Kanen Vogt each pitched in relief.
JT Williams finished 1-for-3 with three RBI for Kennett, while Tanner Pierce had a team-high two hits.
McCombs, Kralicek and Templeman garnered hits for the Tigers.
Carthage hosts Marshfield at 10 a.m. and Ava at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
