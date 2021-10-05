CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage volleyball team swept Neosho 3-0 by scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-5 on Tuesday night at Carthage High School.
The Tigers' (15-11-1) were led by senior Sydnee Dudolski, who posted 15 kills in the match. She also had seven digs to go along with two aces.
Abby Holderbaum tallied nine kills, while Sophie Shannon and Mia De la Pena chipped in five apiece. Raven Probert handed out a team-high 32 assists and tied with Olivia Bourgault with a team-best 12 digs.
Neosho falls to 6-16-5.
Carthage travels to play at Willard on Thursday while Neosho plays at Branson.
