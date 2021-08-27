TOKYO — Haven Shepherd’s lifelong dream of swimming in the Paralympics has been checked.
Shepherd, from Carthage, made her Tokyo debut in the preliminary rounds of the 200-meter individual medley on Friday night. She finished third out of four swimmers in her heat with a time of 3 minutes, 8.04 seconds.
Xenia Palazzo of Italy won the heat in 2:55.64, and Mira Maack of Germany took second in 3:04.65. Amalie Vinther of Denmark took fourth in 3:12.70.
After all the heats were completed, Shepherd ranked eighth overall, which qualifies her for the finals.
Shepherd owned a small lead after the first 100 meters, but Palazzo passed her during the third leg of the race, and Maack moved into second place in the final 50 meters.
“Today is my first race here in competition,” Shepherd said Friday afternoon on Facebook. “Truth is, for me, this whole experience isn’t about the final place I receive, but about the journey I took to get here. I couldn’t spend the last six years of my life sitting because it is easier than walking or complaining because it’s easier than being grateful or quitting because it is easier than continuing. But I didn’t.
“I decided to keep moving and for today, I am pretty excited about where it all led me. If you can’t run, walk or crawl or hate to run, swim. But no matter what, move.”
