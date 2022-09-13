CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage softball team downed Webb City 12-1 in five innings Tuesday afternoon at home.
Carthage improved to 10-8 and 1-2 in Central Ozark Conference play. Webb City slipped to 6-6 and 2-1 in the league.
The Tigers and Cardinals traded runs in the first two innings. Carthage pulled away with six runs in the third and five tallies in the fourth.
Six different Tigers' logged multi-hit performances. Shelby Hegwer spearheaded Carthage's offense, going 2 for 3 with a home run and five RBI on the day.
Drury commit Landry Cochran and Ashlynn Jackson added two hits and two RBI apiece for the Tigers.
Jackson also spun five innings of one-run softball. The righty struck out two batters and walked no one.
Webb City managed six hits. Karsyn Cahoon took the loss after allowing six earned runs on 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings of work.
Carthage plays at McDonald County on Wednesday while Webb City hosts Nixa on Thursday.
