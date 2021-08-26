The Carthage football team's attempt at defending its Central Ozark Conference crown starts Friday night as it heads east to open the 2021 season at Ozark.
CHS, named a COC co-champion with Webb City last year after going undefeated in conference play, has won its last 12 regular-season games dating back to Oct. 4, 2019. That streak will be put to the test by an Ozark team that's coming off a 6-5 season in its sixth year under head coach Chad Depee.
Friday night's kickoff is slated for 7 at Tiger Stadium.
"You never want to have to start your first week on the road, but it can be good if you approach it with the right attitude," 17th-year Carthage head coach Jon Guidie said. "You know, it's us against everybody. We'll load up on a bus and go into enemy territory. If we let that bring us together a little bit, that's obviously a good thing."
Carthage has fared well in its last three outings against Ozark, winning each game by at least 15 points. Last year's meeting saw CHS claim a 35-14 triumph in the season opener at David Haffner Stadium. Carthage went on to win its next nine games before suffering a 42-21 loss to Webb City in the Class 5 District 6 championship game.
Ozark returns a pair of all-conference and all-area performers in seniors Brian Bullard (OL) and Jace Easley (DB). Ozark parted ways with 14 starters from last season, but it appears to be the same sizable and athletic squad of recent years, according to Guidie.
"It seems like all of them are 6-foot-2, 200-pound guys who can run and are physical," Guidie said of Ozark. "They're very good at what they do offensively in the flexbone, and they force you to be very disciplined defensively. And then their defense will have some new faces, but just watching those kids in the jambore, you can tell they're very athletic and physical, too."
Among the top returners for Carthage is junior Luke Gall, an all-COC first-team pick at running back and linebacker as well as an all-state second-team pick on defense.
Gall rushed for 1,051 yards and 15 touchdowns while recording a team-high 76 tackles as a sophomore. He'll be joined in the backfield by quarterback Caden Kabance, a third-year starter who played receiver and defensive back a season ago.
Overall, Carthage returns 11 starters as well as four other players with significant varsity experience. Other key returners include all-conference performer Garrett Lilienkamp (OL) as well as Gavin VanGilder (OL), Cale Patrick (WR), Max Williams (DE), Davion King (DB), Tyler Willis (TE-DE) and Anthony Strickland (OL).
Carthage has won its last three season openers. Coincidently, its last Week 1 setback was a 26-20 loss to Ozark.
"I think the first week of the season is about trying to be as consistent as possible with what we're doing on both sides," Guidie said. "We have to be able to adjust to what they give us. Week 1 is always a guessing game as far as what they're going to come out in and what they're gong to run. So it's always a big challenge. ... Things like special teams, penalties and turnovers are especially magnified early in the season. So we'll want to play as clean as possible in those areas."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.