CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage volleyball team notched a 3-0 sweep over Cassville on Tuesday night inside Carthage High School's Gymnasium.
The Tigers celebrated their six seniors before the match. Carthage (7-5) beat the Wildcats by scores of 25-15, 25-19 and 25-16.
And it was a big night for seniors.
Senior Sydnee Dudolski led the Tigers with 12 kills and eight digs, while classmate Grace Pickering tallied eight kills. Seniors Tasha Schrader and Sophie Shannon contributed six kills each.
Senior Olivia Bourgault recorded a team-high 15 digs, while junior Raven Probert handed out 33 assists.
Sharayah Seymour paced Cassville (3-7) with seven kills.
Carthage is back in action at the Mo-Kan Invitational at Lee's Summit West on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.