CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage volleyball team defeated St. Mary's Colgan 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-16) in straight sets on Thursday inside Carthage High School's gymnasium.
The Tigers (4-5) were paced by Sydnee Dudolski, who registered 18 kills, one block and three digs. Grace Pickering added 9 kills and three digs while Abby Holderbaum slammed six kills.
Tasha Schrader and Sophie Shannon added five kills apiece for Carthage. Olivia Bourgault collected 10 digs and two aces, while Riann Schwartz had four aces and two digs.
Raven Probert amassed a team-high 40 assists.
Carthage plays at Shiloh Christian at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.