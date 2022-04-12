CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage boys tennis team blanked Joplin 9-0 on Tuesday afternoon at home.
The Tigers improved to 2-2 on the season, while Joplin slips to 0-3.
"We had some close matches this afternoon against Carthage, particularly in singles," Eagles coach Aaron Stump said. "The wind played a big factor in the matches, with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour."
In singles action, Charles Snow defeated Joseph Graham 8-5 at No. 1, Silas Laytham won 9-7 over Adam Badr at No. 2 and Danilo Lopez-Gramajo defeated Michael Mancipe 8-2 at No. 3.
Tyler Howard topped Josiah Hazlewood 8-2 at No. 4, William Wallace beat Hunter Merkley 8-4 at No. 5 and Rolman Paxtor-Elias upended Aidan Kester 8-2 at No. 6.
"Joseph Graham and Adam Badr lost close games after reaching deuce," Stump said. "Hunter Merkley had a strong showing, starting out even with his opponent before falling behind late in the match."
Snow-Laytham, Gramajo-Wallance and Paxtor-Eli Scott all won doubles matches for the Tigers.
Carthage plays at Republic at 4:30 p.m. Thursday while Joplin goes to Nixa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.