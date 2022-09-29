CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage volleyball team topped Willard 3-1 in Central Ozark Conference action Thursday night inside CHS gymnasium.
Individual set scores were 25-15, 24-26, 25-18 and 25-18.
The Blue Tigers improved to 7-15-2 overall.
Carthage plays at Bentonville (Ark.) on Monday.
JOPLIN FALLS
In other COC action, the Eagles suffered a 3-0 setback to Ozark inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Joplin fell to 12-9-1 overall.
The Eagles play at Carl Junction on Tuesday.
