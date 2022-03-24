ANDERSON, Mo. — The Carthage boys and girls track and field squads started out the season in style by capturing both team titles at McDonald County’s Ebenee Munoz Memorial Stampede on Thursday afternoon in Anderson.
On the boys side, the Tigers won with a team score of 192.5 points. Carthage’s girls were atop the standings with 148 points.
Carthage’s Aiden Rogers won the 100-meter dash in 11.76 seconds. Teammate Miguel Solano was first to cross the finish line in the 800 and 1600, finishing with times of 2 minutes, 7 seconds and 4:45, respectively.
Trenton Yates took first in the 300 hurdles in 44.48, while Landen Schrader and Braxton McBride were first and second in the long jump, respectively. Yates won the triple jump, while Chris Mejia placed third in the same event for the Tigers.
Zachary Lansford came in third in the javelin throw.
Carthage cleaned up by winning three of the four relay races.
Luke Gall, Cooper Jadwin, Tyler Burt and Rogers teamed up to win the 4x100 relay in 44.64. Gall, Jadwin, Mason Frisinger and Mejia also won the 4x200 in 1:37.
The Tigers’ 4x400 team of Solano, Burt, Mejia and Schrader won in 3:40.
In the girls' events for Carthage, Ava Bunner won the 800, while Maggie Boyd won the 1600. Katy Witherspoon won the 3200 and Karlie Nichols won the shot put.
Carthage also was stellar in the relays. The 4x100 team of Aven Willis, Sydnee Dudolski, Lexa Youngblood and Joey Hettinger won in 53.69.
The 4x400 team of Willis, Youngblood, Bunner and Boyd was first in 4:27. The 4x800 team of Moreila Reyes Perez, Grace Brown, Boyd and Bunner won in 10:54.
Rounding out the team standings on the boys side includes McDonald County (109), Cassville (105), Monett (103.5), Southwest (72), Jasper (47), Diamond (36), College Heights Christian (29), Purdy (24) and Wheaton (12).
As for the rest of the girls standings, Cassville (132), McDonald County (124.5), Monett (92), Jasper (86), College Heights Christian (63.5), Southwest (36), Diamond (25) and Wheaton (14).
College Heights was highlighted by Addie Lawrence, who won the 100, 200 and 400 meter dash on the girls' side.
Crystal Smith put together a big day for Jasper, winning the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump and long jump.
McDonald County had three event winners with Sosha Howard (triple jump) and Mariana Salas (javelin), while Eliam Eliam won the boys discus.
Annie Moore and Riley Morris of Cassville won the pole vault and discus, respectively.
