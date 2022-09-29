CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage softball team quickly erased a 7-0 deficit with 10 runs in the third to down Republic 12-8 in Central Ozark Conference action Thursday afternoon at home.
Carthage, improving to 15-12, have claimed four straight contests.
Republic scored one run in the fourth to trim the deficit to one. But Carthage added insurance runs in the bottom half of the fourth (one) and sixth (one) to build a four-run lead.
Shelby Hegwer led the Carthage offense with a team-high three RBI off one hit. Landry Cochran added a pair of hits with two runs driven in, while Ashlyn Brust managed two hits with two walks and two runs scored.
Addison Wallace drove in two runs and had a hit. Lexa Youngblood and Alexis Smith each produced RBI each for Carthage as well.
In the circle, starter Ashlynn Jackson fired 2 2/3 innings and surrendered one earned run on three hits. She struck out three batters and issued three walks.
Wallace posted a solid outing in relief. She went the final 4 1/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits with four punchouts and just one walk.
Carthage hosts Monett on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.