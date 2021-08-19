In Bradyn Webb’s first season at the helm, the Carthage volleyball team posted a 14-14-1 record in 2020.
To say the Tigers were young would be an understatement. Carthage graduated only three seniors — Chloe Black, Rylee Anderson and Grace Schriever.
The Tigers are more experienced now with a roster that features six seniors.
“I don’t think we reached our full potential last year,” Webb said. “But we ended on a positive note as a team. It was really hard for our girls because they had three coaches in three years. I think for our players knowing I’m coming back has helped tremendously in building up our program.
“We have a strong group of seniors. I have known a bunch of these seniors since they were younger from club and coaching against them when I was at Carl (Junction) and Webb (City). I have high expectations for them.”
Carthage’s senior class is led by Sydnee Dudolski, who topped the Tigers with 303 kills last season. She received second-team all-COC recognition and Webb expects more of the same from her this fall.
“A big goal for her is first-team all-conference,” Webb said. “She is going to have to perform against the tough schools in our conference, but she’s very smart where she places the ball. She is not going to be the biggest outside hitter. She is not going to be the tallest outside hitter, but she is smart in where she places it and where she gets kills.
“She also is a great six-rotation player. Her serve-receive and defense is great. All-around, she is a good athlete and a very smart athlete.”
Carthage will lean on senior Olivia Bourgault and sophomore Riann Schwartz defensively. Bourgault led the team with 315 digs while Schwartz came up with 142.
“Olivia stepped up this summer,” Webb said. “I fully trust her to run our back row. She has become one of our strongest leaders on the court. Riann is still young, and she’s still learning and getting that confidence. I think the two of them back there together is definitely a force for us and is one of the strongest aspects of our game.”
The Tigers also return hitters Grace Pickering and Sophie Shannon. Pickering collected 71 kills while Shannon had 39 last fall.
Webb said Pickering played middle last year but will transition to the outside where she performed well during the summer. Shannon will remain in the middle for Carthage.
“Grace is very consistent,” Webb said. “She is not a roller-coaster anytime we get on the floor. She is very even keel. Sophie is a great blocker for us, and we are really working on getting her more involved in the offense.”
Raven Probert, a junior, makes the leap from junior varsity to varsity. She will be the Tigers’ setter and run a 5-1 system.
“She has done great,” Webb said. “She does everything we ask her to do. She is one of the shortest players on our team, but everything else she does makes up for that.”
Carthage opens the season with its jamboree on Aug. 24 against Joplin, Nevada and Aurora. The Tigers start regular-season play on Aug. 28 at the Bentonville Tournament
“As a team, we finished .500 but we want to finish better than .500,” Webb said. “I expect to have a winning season because we are very talented and very athletic. We have the capability to do that and the potential to do that. Our girls really want to win districts. I think we are capable of doing that. This team can definitely do it, and I think they are committed enough to put in that work to get and meet their goals.”
