SPRINGFIELD, Ark. — The Carthage volleyball team notched its third straight win with a 3-0 sweep over Shiloh Christian on Tuesday night.
The Tigers (5-5) won by individual set scores of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-23.
Sydnee Dudolski put together a big performance with 13 kills, 17 digs and four aces to lead the way for Carthage. Grace Pickering added 11 kills while Abby Holderbaum chipped in six.
Raven Probert handed out 31 assists, while Olivia Bourgault was right behind Dudolski with 16 digs. Probert also had 14 digs and came up with four aces.
Carthage hosts Pittsburg at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
