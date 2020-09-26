GRANBY, Mo — The Carthage boys and Webb City girls captured team championships Saturday in the annual East Newton Invitational cross country meet.
The Tigers had six runners in the top-20 and scored 56 points to win the team trophy for the second straight year. Webb City took second with 84, followed by East Newton 112, Neosho 132, Lamar 133 and Branson 138.
Spokane’s Sam Shuman won the race in a time of 16 minutes, 1 second for the 5,000-meter course. Kaden Cole of Neosho and Joe Kremp of Lamar finished third and fourth, respectively.
Mariques Strickland was Carthage’s top finisher, taking sixth in 16:35, and a pack of teammates were not behind — Malcom Robertson, Miguel Solano, Richard Contreras and Coltyn Herrera were 11th through 14th. Joseph Wyrick came in 18th.
Webb City’s Roman Borboa placed seventh, and the Cardinals’ Dustin Brockmiller was 15th and Samuel Winesburg 16th. Garrett Downum of East Newton took 19th.
On the girls side, Webb City won with 40 points, followed by Aurora with 86 and Neosho with 90.
The Cardinals had four runners finish in the top-20 — Hailey Philpot seventh, Abi Street 13th, Riley Hawkins 14th and Izzy Lopez at 20th.
Lamar’s Kiertson Potter won the race in 19:27. Rilee Simons of Mount Vernon was fourth, one spot ahead of Aurora’s Aubrey Boatwright.
Ellie Hicks of East Newton took 10th place, and the second-10 also included Aurora’s Kaci Singer (11th), Neosho’s Riley Kemna (15th), Carthage’s Kimberly Hernandez (17th) and East Newton’s Alonna Eytcheson (18th).
SOFTBALL
Warrensburg Tournament
WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Sherwood, the defending Class 2 state champion, added to another strong season this fall by winning the Warrensburg Tournament on Saturday at Central Missouri.
The Lady Marksmen (13-1) knocked off two strong programs from Southwest Missouri in the final two rounds, beating once-beaten Webb City 8-5 in the semifinals and undefeated McDonald County 10-0 in the championship game.
Sherwood, whose lone loss was at Nevada 6-5 last Wednesday, erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the third to break a scoreless tie against McDonald County. Leadoff hitter Kaylee Diggs went 3-for-4 including a home run and drove in three runs. Mac Morgan also had three hits, and Nevaeh Parson and Hailey Gudenkauf both drove in two runs.
The Mustangs had three hits — two singles by Carlee Cooper and one by Katelynn Townsend.
Earlier in the day the Mustangs beat Centralia 9-2 and Blair Oaks 1-0 in the semifinals.
The semifinal pitchers’ dual saw McDonald County’s Madeline McCall and the Falcons’ Andi Siebeneck each allow three hits. McCall struck out nine batters and walked none while Siebeneck fanned 12 and walked one.
The Mustangs scored in the fourth when McCall walked with two outs, and courtesy runner Natalie Gillming came around to score on a wild pitch and Nevaeh Dodso’s single to right field.
Webb City opened a 4-0 lead after 2 1/2 innings against Sherwood, but the Marksmen tied it in the bottom of the third and added two runs in both the fourth and fifth. Morgan hit two home runs for the Marksmen.
Haidyn Berry had two of Webb City’s five hits.
Before the loss to Sherwood, Webb City pounded Belton 22-3.
The Cardinals rapped 26 hits, including four hits and five RBI by Emma Welch, two hits and four RBI by Haidyn Berry, five hits and three RBI by Hannah Wells, four hits and three RBI by Lydia Lortz and four hits and two RBI by Ripley Shank.
Berry, Welch and Wells all hit homers for the Cardinals, and Berry’s blast tied the Cardinals’ single-season record held by Nicole Hudson.
