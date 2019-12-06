CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage secured the Blue Division pool championship with a 48-36 victory over Lamar on Friday night in the final game of the Carthage Lady Tiger Tournament.
The Tigers, going 3-0 in the tournament, led 24-15 at halftime.
Kianna Yates captured game honors with 17 points for Carthage, and Halle Miller led Lamar with 16.
Waynesville finished second in the pool with a 2-1, Lamar was 1-2 and Cassville went 0-3.
MOUNT VERNON 51, BARTLESVILLE 31
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Mountaineers dominated the game, but they came up short in the battle for the White Pool championship in the Carthage Lady Tiger Tournament.
Mount Vernon, Webb City and Bartlesville all went 2-1 in the pool, and Hillcrest was 0-3. Webb City won the pool, based on point differential.
Lacy Stokes netted 23 points and Ellie Johnston 18 to spark Mount Vernon, which led 28-8 at halftime.
