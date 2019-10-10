Perhaps the biggest priority for the Carthage football team this week has been its health.
The Tigers (4-2) were down nine starters in their 16-7 road win over Branson last Friday — a night that saw Carthage erase a touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter with 16 unanswered points. But head coach Jon Guidie hopes a handful of those starters will return to play tonight as Carthage hits the road to take on Central Ozark Conference foe Willard (2-4) at 7.
“Just to get those guys back is important, and we’re still not sure on all of them for this week,” Guidie said. “We’ve got one or two that we know for sure will be back. There are one or two more that are day to day.”
Among the day-to-day players are senior running back Tyler Mueller and junior quarterback Patrick Carlton — Carthage’s top two offensive weapons who have combined for 1,976 yards and 22 touchdowns.
In last week’s win over the Pirates, freshman running back Luke Gall made the first start of his career and finished with 22 carries for 139 yards. Backup quarterback Bobby Kendrick relieved a dinged-up Carlton on four drives and recorded 69 yards on 13 carries.
“If we don’t have (Mueller and Carlton) ready to go, then those are the guys we’ll have to lean on again,” Guidie said. “So they’ll have to be ready to step in and play at any moment. And then in our secondary, we really had to have a bunch of kids play some different roles back there last week. But I think, for the most part, we’re going to be healthy on the back end there.”
And more good news for Carthage is the expected return of senior wide receiver Marcus Huntley, who’s accounted for 190 yards of offense and four touchdowns this season.
Carthage is seeking its eighth consecutive win over Willard since 2014.
Willard, coming off back-to-back losses to Republic and Webb City, is averaging 28.7 points per game while surrendering 25.3 points.
“Offensively, they’re doing some really nice things,” Guidie said of Willard. “They’re the typical Willard team. They’re big, physical kids like always. They really have two types of offenses they can run. They can line up and play a physical brand of football — downhill running with an unbalanced line with those big guys up front. And then they can spread you out and go empty or one-back. Their quarterback is really good at what he does and is getting a lot of interest at the next level. He can hurt you.
“Defensively for them, it’s kind of the same thing. They’re big and they get after you up front. What they do, they do very well. Our offensive line is going to have a big challenge again this week.”
A win for Carthage would match its longest win streak of the season at two games.
