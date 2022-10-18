WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Carthage boys swim team won the Central Ozark Conference championship for the first time in school history on Tuesday night at Buck Miner Swim Center.
Aided by three event wins, the Tigers topped the team standings with 287 points. Webb City (234) was second, followed by Joplin (193), Ozark (168), Nixa (167) and Republic (42).
Two of Carthage's wins came courtesy of the team of Braxton McBride, Eli Cox, Kellen Frieling and Will Wright. The team was victorious in the 400-yard freestyle relay and 200 medley.
McBride also won the 50 freestyle.
Webb City was led by Micah Brouwer, who finished first in the 100 breaststroke.
Joplin was highlighted by its performance in the 200 medley and 400 free relays. The team of Parker Hinman, Nathan Wardlow, Ian Vermillion and Zane Newman posted a pair of runner-up finishes.
