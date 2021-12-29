CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage wrestling team finished fourth Wednesday in a five-team field of dual matches.
The Tigers, as host of the event, defeated Lee’s Summit 32-28 and Raymore-Peculiar 42-30 but lost to Nixa 39-32 and Columbia Hickman 43-36.
Carthage won six matches and received one forfeit against Lee’s Summit.
The Tigers won nine of 15 matches with no forfeits against Raymore-Peculiar.
Carthage lost by seven matches each against Nixa and Columbia Hickman.
