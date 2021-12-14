The Carthage wrestling team downed Joplin 54-21 in a dual wrestling match on Tuesday at Joplin High School.
The Tigers logged eight individual victories to go with two forfeits. At the 106-pound class, Carthage's Aydan Nye pinned Braden White, while Christian Brown defeated Toryn Jones by fall at 120.
Eli Sneed pinned Orion Norris at 138, while Grey Petticrew pinned Johnathon Burke at 145. Carthage's Davion King pinned Jack Stanley at 160.
At 126, Bradyn Tate beat Freddy Cerrato Martinez 9-1 and Kip Castor came away with a 5-2 decision over Alex Shorty at 132. Gabe Lambeth defeated Elijah Neville 18-2 at 170.
Wyatt Hole (113) and Braxdon Tate (152) won by forfeit for the Tigers.
Carthage competes in the Harrisonville tournament this weekend while Joplin is in the Columbus tournament.
