SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Carthage baseball team’s season came to an end in a 10-0 loss in six innings to Republic in the first round of the Class 6 District 6 Tournament on Monday at Central Ballpark.
Second-seeded Republic’s Vincent Pyeatt tossed a complete-game shutout, limiting seventh-seeded Carthage to four hits while striking out five batters. He also went 2 for 3 at the plate with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Republic (19-9) spread nine runs across the third and fourth innings before adding an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
Caden Kabance, Will McCombs, Sylas Browning and Max Templeman logged one hit apiece for Carthage, which finished with an 8-19 season record.
Kaden Carr took the loss after surrendering 10 runs — two earned — and six hits in 5 1/3 innings of work. He also struck out six.
