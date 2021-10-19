NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — Hailey Bryant doesn’t know if she has played her final round of competitive golf, but the senior is at least leaving Carthage as the most decorated girls golfer in the program’s short history.
Bryant wrapped up her second straight all-state finish on Tuesday by taking 10th place at the Class 3 MSHSAA Championships at Meadow Lakes Acres Country Club.
“It is very exciting,” Bryant said of being all-state. “I have been shooting for it this year and definitely accomplishing it I am proud, especially being my senior year.”
She becomes the school’s second-ever four-time state qualifier (joining Abby Catron) and now is the school’s only two-time all-stater — though she was the school’s first all-stater just last fall.
Bryant carded a 13-over 167 over the two-day tournament and that was actually a better score than she shot last year when state was held in Joplin. However, she finished two places lower this year. That, though, could be attributed to Class 2 champion Springfield Catholic moving up this year and winning another title in another class. The Big 8 Conference school had four all-staters (top 15) and three of the top four finishers in the field.
Bryant opened up on fire Tuesday with pars on four of the first five holes and then added a birdie on No. 7. She shot 37 on the front nine but struggled to close the round with four straight bogeys and only one par on the back nine. Her short game struggled but her driving the fairways well enough kept it manageable.
After being tied for ninth to open the day, she was in 10th when her round was finished but there were still golfers on the course.
“I wasn’t super nervous before the tournament or anything but when I saw the scores and not putting up a score I wanted, I kept refreshing the app looking at it live to see what was happening,” she said.
In the waiting period from her round ending and the announcement of all-state medals there was a delay as a computer issues meant MSHSAA officials had to go ‘old-school math’ to tally the scores.
That gave Bryant time to think back on what she accomplished at Carthage. She hasn’t decided if she will play in college or even what college she will attend.
“After today, thinking about not playing is kind of rough and it stings,” she said of the thought.
While her playing days are done at CHS, the Tigers will have a returning state qualifier in Ava Lacey. The freshman finished in a tie for 63rd with a two-day score of 106.
Carthage coach James Newman noted Lacey’s strong run in the postseason had some to do with Bryant.
“We had a freshman this year and that is the leader (Bryant) and she followed her along and had a pr at districts,” Newman said. “A lot of that has to do with Hailey.”
The area was also represented by three qualifiers from Webb City. Sydney French shot 202 and tied for 52nd, the highest placer of the Cardinal trio.
Layla McAllister took 62nd, four shots back of French, while Sophia Coulson placed 76th with a 218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.