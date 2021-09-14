Jensyn Elder was simply overpowering in the circle.
The senior punched out 14 batters and limited the opposition to three hits as Carthage blanked Joplin 8-0 in a Central Ozark Conference showdown on Tuesday afternoon at Joplin Athletic Complex.
In an efficient 87 pitches, Elder threw 62 strikes.
And ironically, it was a contest that started out as a pitchers' duel before the Tigers (9-10, 2-1 COC) broke through with seven runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Jordyn Jones started the scoring after being plunked with the bases juiced by Jill McDaniel. Elder then worked a free pass to score Natalie Rodriguez, while Ashlyn Brust came across on a fielding error to make the score 3-0.
Mary Richmond extended Carthage's advantage out to 5-0 with a two-run single to left field, while Alexis Smith and Richmond scored on passed balls to cap the big inning.
Landry Cochran led the Tigers' offensive onslaught with three hits — two doubles — in four at-bats. Richmond tallied a team-high two RBI with a pair of knocks.
McDaniel suffered the loss for the Eagles (7-7, 0-3 COC). She allowed eight runs (five earned) on eight hits in seven innings of work while striking out four and walking three.
Jadyn Pankow collected a team-high two hits to pace Joplin on offense.
Carthage hosts McDonald County at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday while Joplin entertains Nixa on Thursday.
