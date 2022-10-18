Carthage golfer Shay Gaddis shot a 92 on Tuesday to finish with a two-day total of 183 to take 36th at the Class 4 state tournament at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin.
Blue Springs South's Maya McVey won the individual state title with a 146. St. Joseph's Academy's Rylie Andrews, Rock Bridge's Tierney Baumstark and Springfield Catholic's Lyla Louderbaugh were tied for second with 152s, while Ozark's Josey Roberts took fifth with a 156.
St. Joseph's Academy won the team state title with a 640. Blue Springs South (699) was second, followed by Liberty North (707), Francis Howell (710), Springfield Catholic (722), Jackson (724), Cor Jesu Academy (733), Marquette (794) and Kickapoo (850).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.