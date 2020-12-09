Carthage football head coach Jon Guidie recognizes it as a matchup that potentially pits the top two teams in Class 5 against one another in a do-or-die situation.
And we haven’t even completed the district portion of the state playoffs.
The two teams enter as defending state champions, but only one will have an opportunity to repeat after tonight’s Class 5 District 6 championship between Carthage (9-0) and Webb City (9-1) at David Haffner Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7.
Carthage, riding an 18-game win streak that dates back to October of 2019, is the reigning Class 5 state champion. Webb City, riding nine-game win streak since a season-opening loss to Joplin, won the Class 4 title last year before being bumped up a class this season.
“This could possibly be the two best teams in Class 5,” Guidie said. “There’s obviously some other good teams out there … but I definitely think it’s two heavyweights going at it this week.”
The two Central Ozark Conference rivals were scheduled to play in a Week 4 regular-season game in mid-September, but that game was canceled due to a mass quarantine at Carthage.
The Cardinals picked up a Week 4 game against Kickapoo, one that Webb City won 38-10, while Carthage was idle. From there, the two teams ran the table in the rest of their conference slates, and Carthage ended up edging Webb City in the final COC standings — without having played the Cardinals — to claim at least a share of its first conference crown since 2016.
“That was a tough week on us, and I’m sure it was on them,” Guidie said in an interview with KOAM sports director Jacob Lenard. “It is what it is, and we dealt with it.”
“We played a game that week, so we were whatever,” Webb City coach John Roderique said, also in an interview with KOAM. “All of you guys (media) were the ones that said they were conference champions. So I don’t know. Evidently that’s something new to me.”
There’s no love lost between the two rivals, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the intrigue in tonight’s highly anticipated contest.
For one, the matchup features two of the best offenses in the state, with Carthage averaging 40.8 points and 420 yards per game and Webb City averaging 41.5 points and 398 yards per game.
“They have a Division I running back (senior Devrin Weathers) who has limited carries in some games but is certainly putting up some huge numbers,” Guidie said. “Plus, they brought in another running back (junior Dupree Jackson) who I think is very slippery and a talented young kid.
“They’ve got a quarterback (senior Cole Gayman) who’s really found himself in running their offense and can hurt you in dual ways. He’s a great running quarterback, but as of late, he’s been throwing the ball extremely accurate. Then they have some receivers and a big tight end who can go get the football.”
Based off previous meetings between the teams in recent years, the difference could come down to who’s able to win the war in the trenches as well as the turnover battle. The Cardinals dominated both in their 32-7 win over the Tigers last season, which still stands as Carthage’s most recent loss.
“It’s probably going to be won or lost at the line of scrimmage, and mistakes are going to play a big role,” Guidie said. “Part of the mistakes is the turnovers. In years past, that seemed to be the biggest thing: Who’s going to win the line of scrimmage and who is going to make the fewer mistakes.”
Although Carthage hasn’t fared well in the turnover category for most of the season — surrendering 14 turnovers while generating eight — its offensive production has been more than enough to overwhelm the majority of the teams it’s faced.
The Tigers have outscored their opponents by 20 points or more in eight of nine games. The only game they didn’t win by multiple touchdowns, a 21-20 triumph over Carl Junction, came in Week 2 when they surrendered a season-high five turnovers.
“Turnovers are self-inflicted wounds that you can’t have if you want to beat a team like Webb City,” Guidie said. “We’ve stressed that all week. We have to play a clean football game, and I know we’re capable of doing it.”
