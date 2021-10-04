Hailey Bryant added yet another tournament title to her career resume.
The Carthage standout shot an 11-over-par 83 to claim the individual title at the Central Ozark Conference girls golf tournament on Monday at Schifferdecker Golf Course.
Bryant edged runner-up Mia Farrar of Nixa by two strokes and was one of just three individuals to shoot in the 80s. Her Carthage team placed fourth in the team standings with a team score of 412, finishing behind tournament champion Willard (400), runner-up Nixa (408) and third-place Joplin (410).
Other team scorers for Carthage were Ava Lacey and Shay Gaddis, who both shot 108, as well as Caitlin Derryberry (113).
The Eagles were paced by fifth-place finisher Lindey Belnap, who carded a 95. Kenna Haley shot a 101, while Sophia Schwartz shot 105 and Drew Yockey 109.
Madi Mills led the way for Willard with a 98, while Mia Farrar of Nixa placed second individually with an 85.
Webb City, finishing fifth in the team standings, had two individuals place in the top 10 in fourth-place Laya McAllister (89) and 10th-place Sophia Coulson (100).
Carl Junction finished seventh in the team standings and was led by Anna Burch and Alex Teeter, who both shot 114.
