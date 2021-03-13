INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Davion King of Carthage placed fifth at 145 pounds to lead area entries in the Class 4 boys MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena.
The Tigers earned 20 points to tie for 25th place in the team standings.
After a first-round bye, King was pinned by Kyle Dutton of Liberty late in the second period of their quarterback. He battled back in the wrestlebacks to decision Dylan Carter of Nixa 5-1 and Diego Gutierrez of Lee’s Summit North 2-1 to reach the medal round, and he pinned Brock Sundlie of Ozark midway through the second period of their fifth-place match.
Carthage’s 132-pounder Dagan Sappington went 1-2 for the day, defeating Joseph Knight of Liberty North 11-4 in the first round.
The Tigers’ Bradyn Tate (113 pounds), Eli Sneed (138), Braxdon Tate (152) and Luke Gall (182) lost both of their matches. Gall’s second setback was by a medical forfeit.
JOPLIN
The Eagles’ Sam Melton and Josiah Vaughn combined to score three points.
Melton, at 106 pounds, won his first match 6-4 in sudden victory over Dylan Roth of Lafayette. He lost his next two matches by technical fall to Hunter Taylor of Liberty in the quarterfinals and by an 11-4 decision to Mark Matschiner of Troy Buchanan in the second-round wrestlebacks.
Vaughn, the Eagles’ 132-pounder, was pinned by Jude Axsom of Liberty in the first round and Ethan Barr of Columbia Hickman in the second-round wrestlebacks.
