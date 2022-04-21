REPUBLIC, Mo. — Carthage's baseball team came within striking distance of pulling off the comeback.
But Ace McWatters induced a game-ending flyout as Republic escaped with a 5-4 victory over Carthage in Central Ozark Conference action on Thursday afternoon.
Republic improved to 10-8 on the season and 4-1 in COC play, while Carthage fell to 6-12 and 1-4 in the league.
Trailing 5-1 entering the top of the sixth, Sylas Browning stole home as Carthage trimmed the deficit to three. Then in the seventh, Clay Kinder and Ty Perry came through with back-to-back two-out RBI singles to cut the margin to just one.
Gavyn Beckner was the winning pitcher for Republic. He struck out seven batters and allowed two runs on eight hits through six innings of work for Republic.
McWatters earned the save.
Republic jumped out to a 1-0 lead after one and extended that to four with two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings.
McWatters paced the team's offense with two hits and one driven in.
For Carthage, Kaden Arr hurled five innings and scattered five runs (three earned) on six hits. He struck out six batters and walked six.
Braxdon Tate tossed a scoreless inning in relief.
Carthage had a productive day at the plate with 13 hits. Logan Carmickle and Tate each tallied three hits apiece.
Browning and Nate Norbury swiped two bags apiece for the speedy Tigers as well.
Carthage plays Parkview and Rogersville at 9 a.m. and 11:30 on Saturday, respectively.
