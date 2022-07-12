The selling point for Luke Gall to Division I FBS Air Force Academy wasn’t just because the football program relied heavily on its ground game.
He’d rather take flight.
“My plan is to be a pilot after school,” the Carthage star said. “They pay for all your pilot training. You won’t have to pay any of that back. You just have to serve what you have to serve as a pilot in the military. It’s just the opportunities once you come out as an officer. You’re automatically making $75,000 a year — no matter what you go into after you graduate.”
Gall announced his commitment to play college football at Air Force over Twitter on Saturday. The senior-to-be received seven DI offers, including New Mexico State, Missouri State and Illinois State.
While Air Force didn’t emerge on his radar until the latter stages of his recruiting search, Gall said he instantly fell in love with the school.
“Air Force wasn’t on my mind until April,” he said. “They got a hold of me and they offered me. So I went on a visit up there this June. I fell in love with the place and the opportunities. That’s why I decided to go ahead and commit, just have it done and over with. I wanted to make sure I was committed before my senior season, so I’d have a spot and I don’t lose that offer when somebody else commits.
“I just didn’t want to run out of time, and I didn’t want to have the coaches make a decision. I wanted to have that weight off my shoulders.”
Gall was a two-way standout at running back and linebacker this past fall, helping lead Carthage to an undefeated regular season and a Central Ozark Conference title. The Tigers ended their season with a 10-1 record after falling 28-21 to eventual Class 5 state champion Webb City in the District 6 championship game.
He amassed season totals of 1,902 rushing yards, 29 touchdowns, 88 tackles, six sacks and 15 tackles for loss. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound workhorse was named the MSHSAA Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year at the conclusion of the season.
He averaged 11.5 yards per carry and lost just one fumble over the course of the campaign, and he completed two of three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Gall, who was tabbed COC offensive player of the year as well as a co-defensive player of the year, is looking forward to the challenge of playing at the next level.
“It’s going to be really fun to adjust to that speed, adjust to their size at that level,” Gall said. “Everybody is bigger, faster and stronger. Everybody is coached better. It will be really fun to up my level to really play with that competition.
“Hopefully I’ll get there and be just like Brad Roberts, who is their running back now. I think I fit in really well. Me and him are pretty much the exact same build. He’s a little bigger, you know, he’s been in college. But they’ll put some weight on me when I go up there. Sometimes their running back gets 20-25 carries a game, so it’s focused around their running game. I think that will fit me well.”
First things first, though, Gall has his sights on helping Carthage hoist some hardware this fall.
“I think our team is really together this year,” Gall said. “If we could just take it past the district championship this year and make a run in the playoffs, hopefully we can make it to state and win state. Those are big goals, but that’s what everybody should have. That’s where I want to be this year with the team.”
