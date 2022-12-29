The Cassville boys basketball team rebounded to beat East Newton 55-52 in the consolation semifinals Thursday at the Neosho Holiday Classic.
The Wildcats (7-3) will challenge Sapulpa, Oklahoma, for fifth place at 9 a.m. Friday at Neosho High School.
East Newton (5-6) led 25-21 at halftime but Cassville outscored the Patriots 17-11 in the third. Regulation wasn’t enough though, with the game tied at 50 after four quarters.
Cassville got 18 points from its bench, with Eli Stokes scoring 10 points and Hernan Hernandez adding 8. Jon Dunbar led the team with 12 points and 10 rebounds and added three blocks.
East Newton’s Robert McFarland also had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Marshal Renner added 15 and 8.
The Patriots face McDonald County in the seventh-place game at 9 a.m. Friday at Neosho Junior High.
