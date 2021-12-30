The Cassville boys suffered a 67-57 setback to Maumelle’s jayvee team in the Black bracket seventh place game of the holiday classic.
Trailing 28-27 at the break, Maumelle (4-4) used a 24-12 third quarter to build a sizable lead over the Wildcats.
Evan Taylor captured game honors with 21 points for Maumelle, while Elijah Newell contributed 15. Prince Islam added 13 points.
Cassville (3-7) was paced by Aidan Cook with 19 points. Jonathan Dunbar nearly posted a double-double as he finished with 16 points and nine rebounds.
The sophomore also swatted four shots.
