Clay Weldy has taken the helm.
The longtime Cassville offensive coordinator, taking over for Lance Parnell, embarks on his first season leading the Wildcats on the sidelines.
Weldy’s inherits a team that posted an uncharacteristic 3-7 record last year. This is the same Cassville squad that is fresh off a Final Four appearance in 2020 and a state runner-up finish in 2019.
“The best part of last season was how we continued to improve and get better throughout the season,” said Weldy, who embarks on his 17th year as a coach and 15th at Cassville. “We weren’t an extremely experienced team a year ago. Each week as we gained experience, we were able to play better and become more competitive in our games.
“We are hoping that the experience we gained and the adversity we went through last year pays off this year and makes us a better team.”
The Wildcats feature a senior-heavy group. Big 8 West All-Conference honorees and seniors Jake Anthonysz (RB/DB), Hernan Hernandez (WR/DB/P), Peter Littlefield (K) and Christian Tidwell (OL/DL) are the headliners.
Wyatt Alexander (DB), Brennen Cieslinski (OL), Isaac Hadlow (TE), Trey Wilson (DB), Ethan Lamborn (DL), Austin Revolorio (OL) and Keaton Shellenberger (LB) make up the rest of Cassville’s returning senior starters.
Juniors Cosmo Rhoads (DL), Bryson Jacobson (LB/RB) and Joseph Reuter (OL) also are returning starters.
Players expected to see expanded roles include seniors Ethan Morgan (OL/DL), Frank Osborne (WR/DB), Josh Yount (OL/DL) and Bryson Hendrix (DL/OL) as well as juniors Garrett Ewing (DB/WR), Dakota Bowen (WR/DB), Joseph Burton (LB/QB), Richard Fohn (OL/DL) and Angel Vail (LB/WR).
Bodee Rose, a sophomore, will contribute and play defensive back and quarterback. Weldy also noted senior Riley Ruark, a linebacker, is out for his first year of football.
“We have a good sized senior class,” Weldy said. “We will be leaning on that group for leadership this season. I believe our experience will be our biggest strength going into this season.
“We have been working hard in the weight room since the end of last season trying to get stronger and put on some good size. Working on speed has been another emphasis. Last year we felt we were not as physical as we’d like to be. That begins in the weight room. We have been seeing some good gains, but we are still looking to improve every day.”
Weldy noted there have been several staff changes. Most notably Ben Glidewell will now serve as the team’s defensive coordinator, a post Parnell held since 2002 on top of inheriting head coaching duties in 2013.
Despite being under a new regime, the Wildcats are still approaching the new season with a growth mindset.
“Our goal as a team is to get better as the season progresses,” Weldy said. “We want to see improvements each week of the season. We want to be playing our best football when districts begin.”
2022 Schedule
Aug. 26 — at Hollister
Sept. 2 — Aurora
Sept. 9 — Seneca
Sept. 16 — at East Newton
Sept. 23 — McDonald County
Sept. 30 — at Nevada
Oct. 7 — at Springfield Catholic
Oct. 14 — Lamar
Oct. 21 — at Monett
2021 Results
Cassville 27, Mount Vernon 0
Marshfield 35, Cassville 0
Nevada 46, Cassville 20
Rogersville 28, Cassville 13
Lamar 35, Cassville 3
Cassville 20, Monett 20
Seneca 27, Cassville 0
Cassville 42, East Newton 6
McDonald County 20, Cassville 0
District Playoffs
Mount Grove 21, Cassville 7
