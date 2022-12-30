A cold-shooting second quarter hurt Cassville’s boys basketball team in Friday’s fifth-place game at the Neosho Holiday Classic.
The Wildcats managed just four points in the second period and went on to lose 55-42 to Sapulpa, Oklahoma.
After making 5 of 7 shots in the first quarter, Cassville made 1 of 6 field goals in the second and 2 of 5 free throws. The Wildcats trailed 26-17 at the half.
Cassville (7-4) turned it over 24 times in the game as Sapulpa recorded 14 steals. The Wildcats made 15 of 24 free throw attempts while Sapulpa was a perfect 11 for 11.
Aidan Cook scored 11 points and had two blocks and three steals, Hernan Hernandez had nine points and five rebounds and Peter Littlefield scored eight and had six rebounds. Eli Stokes also blocked two shots.
