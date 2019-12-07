COLUMBIA, Mo. — The final outcome may not have been the desired result, but Lance Parnell was anything but disappointed with the effort of his Cassville Wildcats.
Odesssa capped an undefeated season with a 49-28 win over Cassville on Saturday in the MSHSAA Class 3 Show-Me Bowl at Faurot Field.
While the Wildcats (12-3) were unable to cap their stellar postseason run with one final win, Parnell noted his squad had much to be proud of after reaching a championship game for the first time since 2009.
“It was a privilege to get here and we saw a very good Odessa team today,” Parnell said. “They are well-coached and very physical. These kids played their hearts out for me for four quarters.”
Parnell was also proud of the fact that his Wildcats did not go down quietly after trailing by 21 at intermission.
“We didn’t play our best football in the first half,” Parnell said. “Lesser young men would have dropped their heads. These kids kept competing for four quarters. They kept fighting, clawing and scratching, so I couldn’t be more proud of them for playing all the way to the last whistle.”
It’s Odessa’s first title since 1994.
“We knew if we took care of business and executed we’d have a chance to win,” Odessa coach Mark Thomas said. “We’re excited. It’s been 25 years for Odessa. These guys are going to be heroes in our small town. I’m very proud of them.”
Throughout the contest, putting points on the board wasn’t an issue for the Wildcats. But keeping the Bulldogs (15-0) from reaching the end zone proved to be a problem.
“We couldn’t get off the field defensively,” Parnell said. “That’s a tribute to their talent offensively. We struggled to stop the run because they have talent up front and their quarterback is a nice player.”
Utilizing a balanced attack, and with a combination of sustained drives and big plays, Odessa racked up 505 yards of offense, with 280 passing and 225 rushing.
Senior quarterback Josey Meierarend completed 19-of-25 passes with four touchdowns, while classmate Kade Kehl had eight receptions for 92 yards. Senior Luke Malizzi led the ground attack with 199 yards on 27 carries.
Cassville compiled 301 yards, 167 passing and 134 rushing. Senior Deven Bates was 11-of-18 through the air with three touchdowns, and senior D.J. White caught seven passes for 82 yards. Senior Bowen Preddy ran 14 times for 65 yards and also had two receptions for 62 yards.
Odessa’s Bryley Ray returned the opening kickoff 93 yards to give the Bulldogs an early lead they would never relinquish.
The Bulldogs went up 14-0 when Meierarend completed a five-yard touchdown strike to Kehl. Finishing off a nine-play, 67-yard drive, Cassville got on the board with six seconds left in the first period when Bates hooked up with White for a 13-yard strike.
Just when it looked like the Wildcats may have grabbed the momentum, the Bulldogs snatched it back as Meierarend connected with Ray for an 80-yard score on the first play of the ensuing drive.
A one-yard plunge by Ethan Uhrlaub extended Odessa’s lead to 28-7 before the Wildcats trimmed their deficit when Drake Reese hauled in a nine-yard touchdown pass. But the Bulldogs took a 35-14 lead into halftime after Meierarend tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Brett Duncan.
Cassville pulled off a 60-yard touchdown strike to Preddy on the first drive of the third period, but Odessa once again answered, as Carter Westerhold hauled in a six-yard touchdown pass to cap a 16-play, 80-yard drive.
Late touchdowns by Zach Coenen and Malizzi accounted for the final margin.
The Wildcats peaked at the end of the season, beating a pair of defending state champions to reach the Show-Me Bowl.
“Where I’m most proud of this football team is they continued to get better from the beginning of the year to the end,” Parnell said. “I don’t think anyone expected us to win our district. These guys found a way to win. These guys have played their hearts out all season long.”
White and Preddy noted the senior class laid the foundation for future success.
“We came up short, but I think our juniors will get Cassville back here next year,” White said.
“I felt like we led our team here greatly,” Preddy said. “We also led the leaders below us. I think the senior class next year is going to be able to do about the same thing.”
