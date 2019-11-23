Guard Madry McCrackin scored half of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to spark Cassville past Joplin 46-37 Friday night in a girls prep basketball season opener at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
The Wildcats scored the game’s first six points and never relinquished the lead, but Joplin certainly made things interesting in the second half.
Down 27-16 after Cassville’s Lilly Harrison hit a baseline shot midway through the third quarter, the Eagles ran off 10 unanswered points in the next three minutes to climb within a point. Gabriella Quinn scored on a layin, Ella Hafer scored in the lane and Brooke Nice nailed two 3-pointers from the right wing a minute apart to make it 27-26 with 1:25 left in the third stanza.
But Cassville responded with an 11-0 run for a 38-26 advantage less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
Kyren Postlewait’s drive down the lane and Riley Morris’ rebound basket after a missed free throw made it 31-26 after three quarters. Then McCrackin drove for a basket, Moris scored on the inside and McCrackin hit a 3 from the right side with a friendly bounce off the rim for the 12-point lead.
McCrackin hit another basket and two free throws later in the quarter as the Wildcats outscored Joplin 6-2 in the last 3 1/2 minutes.
“In the first half (McCrackin) probably could have passed off on some of those charges she had,” Cassville coach Tom Hubbard said. “We had some posts open on the back side. I told her to be a little bit selfless in the third quarter and make sure she keeps her teammates involved.
“Then in the fourth quarter, I told her ‘go play.’ And I thought she did a good job responding. She hit the 3 in the third quarter, and I think that changed her mindset a little bit. She felt good. It only takes one shot for a shooter.”
“They were more physical than we were,” Joplin coach Jeff Williams said. “They made big plays, and they were physical around the basket. Our interior defense wasn’t very good.”
Morris and Harrison contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Wildcats.
“Three girls in double figures, for us that’s awesome,” Hubbard said. “Our first five, those girls all started last year and played a lot of minutes. They know what to expect, and they hung tough. There were two or three times in the game momentum-wise that could have been a turning point, but I didn’t see anything or hear anything from our kids that you would even know it had happened. I liked the way we responded. ... They competed well, and they are exhausted.”
Quinn finished with 14 points to lead Joplin, and Hafer tallied 11.
“I’m proud of the fact we took a lot of charges tonight and did some positive things,” Williams said. “We didn’t particularly shoot the ball well. We missed a lot of shots early. We’ll have nights that we’re going to shoot it well, too.”
