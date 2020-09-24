The Cassville Wildcats and Lamar Tigers have been the class of the Big 8 Conference the last decade, and they've had their fair share of thrillers in recent years.
But this year's matchup offers a little wrinkle. It will be the first time since 2006 Lamar won’t have longtime coach Scott Bailey opposing one of its top Big 8 rivals.
The two team’s tangle at 7 p.m. today at Wildcat Stadium.
“It’s still Cassville and Lamar,” Cassville coach Lance Parnell said. “They are still a very, very good football team. They are very sound defensively in what they do. They have got very good skill kids and they are physical up front offensively.
“Jared Beshore spent a lot of time with Scott Bailey a few years back. Jared is putting his own stamp on the program. I’m really, really impressed with what he has done through the first four weeks of the season. It’s still going to be a Big 8 battle, a Cassville and Lamar game.
“No matter who is on the other sideline, the Lamar Tigers are still the Lamar Tigers.”
For Beshore, tonight’s game at Cassville is not just another ordinary matchup on the schedule. It’s a rivalry he has fond memories of looking back on his days as a two-way standout at Lamar.
“It’s a very similar thing when Coach Bailey was here,” Beshore said. “We both know we are quality teams. It’s going to be a big, heavyweight matchup as far as physicality and both of us like to run the football. When we match up, it’s usually a tough, physical football game that a few plays here and there are going to determine the game.
“That's what I look forward to on Friday. It’s going to be a tough, physical matchup between two disciplined teams that like to run the football.”
After missing the last few weeks with injuries, the senior duo of Hayden Sink and Zach Coenen returned last Friday in Cassville’s 43-6 rout over Rogersville. The two combined for over 150 yards on the ground and rushed for a touchdown apiece.
But senior running back Jericho Farris has been the staple of the Wildcat offense so far this season, running for nearly 700 yards already.
“He has become a very determined running back,” Parnell said. “We knew he had good speed, but he has been running very, very physical. He literally put us on his back for the first four weeks of the season and carried us a lot.”
Lamar is led by all-state senior athlete Case Tucker, who rushed for 1,153 yards and 18 touchdowns on just 151 carries last season.
“The most impressive thing he has done is he’s just consistent,” Beshore said. “No matter what the other team does, Case just seems to find a way to produce. Teams have taken away a lot of what we try to do in the middle of games and Case finds a way to still gain yards and still get in the end zone.
“That’s an impressive thing to do against the good, quality teams in our conference that like to take away your top guy.”
Cassville (3-1, 1-0 Big 8 West) and Lamar (3-1, 1-1) have split the last two meetings against each other. The Tigers claimed a 14-10 win over the Wildcats last year at home, while Cassville snapped Lamar’s 57-game winning streak two years ago with a 24-21 victory on a last-second field goal.
To beat Lamar again, Parnell said the Wildcats will have to protect the football and stop a Tigers offense that’s averaging 42 points per game.
“We have to eliminate their big, explosive plays,” Parnell said. “They have given us fits the last several years with their defense. We have got to find a way to move the ball against a good defensive football team.”
As for Lamar?
“We are trying to figure out ways to get them blocked up and see how they respond to our schemes,” Beshore said. “They are going to play physical and fast. We are going to have to match that.”
