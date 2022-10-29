HERMITAGE, Mo. — The Cassville cross country program qualified its boys and girls squads for the state meet on Saturday.
Both teams finished third as the Wildcats competed in the Class 3 District 2 meet at Lake Pomme de Terre in Hermitage. The top four teams and top 30 individuals move on to state.
On the boys side, Caleb Leach led Cassville with a fourth-place finish in 17 minutes, 17 seconds. Also headed to state for the Wildcats includes Charles Elliott (28th), Mason Gautney (29th), Ethan Bohmke (37th), Jacob Martinez (47th), Jacob Hudson (71st) and Evan Butler (76th).
Lamar and East Newton qualified its boys squads, finishing second and fourth, respectively. The Tigers' Pierce Heins was eighth in 17:42, while teammates Cameron Bailey (13th), Blaine Breshears (14th), Quintin Webb (31st), Coltin Nance (41st), Ryder Friend (44th) and Ethan Ball (64th) also competed.
Chase Sorrell took second with a time of 16:49 to lead the Patriots. Isaac Bales (11th), Nicholas Shaeffer (15th), Mason Silva (60th) and Scott Powell (62nd) will also represent East Newton at state.
Mount Vernon's Tyler Moore took 27th to round out the area's state qualifiers on the boys side.
On the girls side, Jolie Evans finished third with a time of 20:43 to pace Cassville. Teammates Dakotah Anderson, Jadyn Williams-Reed and Tori Mitchell also picked up all-district honors by placing 13th, 19th and 30th, respectively.
Also heading to state for the Wildcats includes Kayli Anderson (40th), Evelyn Elliott (58th) and Elizabeth Butler (80th).
Lamar's Kiersten Potter looks to cap a decorated career at state after finishing as the district runner-up with a time of 20:22. East Newton qualified three in Brooklyn Blanchard (15th), Gracie Johnson (17th) and Alonna Eytcheson (21st), while Mount Vernon qualified Rylee Simons who took 22nd.
The 48th annual MSHSAA Cross Country Championships will run from Nov. 4-5 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.
